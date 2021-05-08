Proton (XPR) Hits Market Cap of $54.37 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $54.37 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00082554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00064924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00103383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.51 or 0.00778388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,604.74 or 0.09514954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00044977 BTC.

Proton is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

