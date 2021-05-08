Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $108.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.93% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Shares of PRU opened at $105.95 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average is $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2,977.1% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

