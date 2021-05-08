Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.77. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,450. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.76. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $693,018. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after buying an additional 17,069,173 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after buying an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,490,000 after acquiring an additional 285,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

