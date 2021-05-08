Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Sells $15,839.58 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 1,758 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $15,839.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,428,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,899,947.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $395.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

