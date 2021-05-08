Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.44. 810,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after buying an additional 940,542 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,608,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,000 after purchasing an additional 252,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,703 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.