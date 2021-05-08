Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Issued By KeyCorp

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Big Lots in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Big Lots’ FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Big Lots stock opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Big Lots by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $10,612,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.