Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alexander’s in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $275.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.62. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $223.02 and a 52-week high of $308.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,071,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alexander’s by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

