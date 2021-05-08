Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for EverQuote, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EverQuote in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVER. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

In other news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $310,054.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,970 shares of company stock worth $3,976,718. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 30,438 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 575,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.