Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Globus Medical, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Globus Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GMED. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $73.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $73.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,543 shares of company stock worth $19,372,311 in the last ninety days. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

