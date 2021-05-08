Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Issued By Truist Securiti

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LDOS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus lowered their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $104.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.