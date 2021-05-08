Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for United Rentals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Rentals in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.22. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $347.33 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $105.26 and a 52 week high of $348.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

