Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.08.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $172.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $108.78 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after buying an additional 41,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $304,733,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,019,000 after buying an additional 839,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

