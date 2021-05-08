Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Boosted by Truist Securiti

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ArcBest in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $90.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

