Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlas Corp. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATCO. B. Riley lifted their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $14.16 on Thursday. Atlas has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,270,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at $4,511,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 285,800 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 319,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 201,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $2,131,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

