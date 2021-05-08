Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.50.

Shares of ABX opened at C$29.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$23.63 and a twelve month high of C$41.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.