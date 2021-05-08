Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion.
Shares of ABX opened at C$29.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$23.63 and a twelve month high of C$41.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.
In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.