Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Boosted by Analyst

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $96.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $855,435.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,699.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

