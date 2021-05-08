Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Cut by Analyst

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($4.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $34.33 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 over the last three months. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

