Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.04). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.84) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.84) earnings per share.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

Shares of ESPR opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $628.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $53.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,200,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

