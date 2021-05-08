Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Boosted by Analyst

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Globus Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. Globus Medical has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 19,694.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,543 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

