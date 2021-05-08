Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Inogen, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inogen in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $975,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568 in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Inogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 285,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,503 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

