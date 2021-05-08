Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Cut by Truist Securiti

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

KAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

