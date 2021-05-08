Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for O-I Glass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OI. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of OI stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

