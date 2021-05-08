Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABX. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.50.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$29.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$51.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.00. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$23.63 and a 12-month high of C$41.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.