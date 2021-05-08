Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Q2 from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.85.

QTWO opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Q2 has a 52-week low of $75.67 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.91.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,637,196.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,177,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,211 shares of company stock worth $19,348,503. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Q2 by 235.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Q2 by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

