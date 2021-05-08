Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Issued By Northcoast Research

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ GT opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $19.71.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 709,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 73,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.