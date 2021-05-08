Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomad Foods in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOMD. Barclays raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

NOMD opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $29.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

