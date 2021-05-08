Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Raised by Analyst

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Electronic Arts in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the game software company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

EA opened at $142.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day moving average is $135.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

