QANplatform Price Up 42.8% Over Last Week (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. QANplatform has a market cap of $1.76 million and $1,883.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QANplatform has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QANplatform coin can now be bought for about $0.0922 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QANplatform

QANplatform is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com . QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

