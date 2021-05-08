Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.83

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.83 and traded as low as $10.63. Qiwi shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 338,729 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Sberbank CIB raised Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $671.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.69 by ($6.37). Qiwi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiwi plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is 64.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 99.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

