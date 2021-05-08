Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close.

QRVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $184.18 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.03 and its 200 day moving average is $169.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

