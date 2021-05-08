Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $223.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s previous close.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.48.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $184.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.