Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $99.76 and last traded at $99.45, with a volume of 6790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.38.

The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,539,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $52,215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,324,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

