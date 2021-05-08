Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Qumu alerts:

QUMU has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

Qumu stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at $1,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 190,186 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 48.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. 32.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qumu (QUMU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.