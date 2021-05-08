Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Quotient Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:QUOT traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Several research firms have commented on QUOT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $83,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,657,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,829,829.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $444,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.