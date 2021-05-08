Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.70. 8,390,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,597. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

