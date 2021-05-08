RadNet (RDNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect RadNet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $23.27 on Friday. RadNet has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other RadNet news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $761,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

