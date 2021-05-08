Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Issues Earnings Results

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.

NYSE:RNGR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,949. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $92.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

