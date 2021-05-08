Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million-$506 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.03)-$0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.21. 1,083,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,943. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.