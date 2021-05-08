Ravencoin (RVN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.53 Billion

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $137.04 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00082554 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.65 or 0.00255756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.28 or 0.00197404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,725,630,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

