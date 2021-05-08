Raymond James Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $120.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 134.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.22.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,750 shares of company stock worth $10,827,183. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

