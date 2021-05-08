Raymond James Raises Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Price Target to C$160.00

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIGI. TD Securities upped their price target on Colliers International Group to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at C$141.52 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of C$57.75 and a 52-week high of C$148.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$130.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

