Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2021 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$162.00.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$151.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$134.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.11. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$43.07 and a 52-week high of C$157.44.

In other news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

