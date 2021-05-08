Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Announces Earnings Results

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%.

Shares of RYN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.42. 413,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

