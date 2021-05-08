Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $85.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

