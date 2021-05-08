RCI Hospitality (RICK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. On average, analysts expect RCI Hospitality to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RICK opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $660.96 million, a PE ratio of -108.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RICK. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 650 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

