Redd Hits Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,075.85 or 1.00513562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047692 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011593 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.00202392 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001744 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

