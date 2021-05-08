Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $14.50. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Redwood Trust traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 51943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

