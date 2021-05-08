Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

REG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Shares of REG stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,361. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 242.08, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

