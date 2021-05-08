Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $641.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $657.00 to $641.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $656.38.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $496.75. The stock had a trading volume of 703,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,380. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.80 and a 200-day moving average of $501.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 53,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.