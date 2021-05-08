Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.